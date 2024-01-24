Z’Nars Jewelry rallies to stun Chase Tower Runs in Sinulog Cup 2024

THE Z’Nars Jewelry staged a massive comeback in the fourth period to down the Chase Tower Runs, 93-86, in the Sinulog Cup 2024 on Tuesday night, January 23, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The Chase Tower Runs of renowned businessman and social media influencer Chase Cokaliong held a 71-64 lead heading to the last canto when Z’Nars made their move behind the play of guards Macmac Tallo and Emman Calo, who sparked a fiery 29-15 run in the fourth to emerge with the victory in this competition that is backed by the Sinulog Foundation Inc.

Calo finished with 31 points on 11-of-21 shooting, including 5-of-10 from beyond the three-point arc. Macmac Tallo and John Abad scored 18 apiece, combining to make six triples. Former San Beda big man JB Bahio added nine points, 17 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks in a yeoman’s job inside.

Edrian Lao had 19 points to lead Chase Tower Runs, while Shane Menina finished with 17 markers. Dondon Hontiveros chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds.