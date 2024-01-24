Z’Nars Jewelry routs CRMC Mustangs for second straight win in Sinulog Cup 2024

Z’Nars Jewelry bested the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs, 100-91, for their second win in the Sinulog Cup 2024 on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Z’Nars kept their momentum going after their opening-day victory over the Chase Tower Runs and zoomed off to a 33-21 lead after the first period of action. The team of multi-titled head coach Chelito Caro kept their foot on the gas pedal and went to halftime up by 15, 55-40.

It was all Z’Nars from that point onwards as Emman Calo kept his torrid shooting going, finishing with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to go with six assists. Bernie Bregondo helped Calo out with 12 points and nine boards, even as Macmac Tallo chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

Gileant Delator rounded out Z’Nars’ double-figure scorers with 10 markers.

The Mustangs were led by the 22 points and 10 boards of talented guard Keaton Taburnal. However, it wasn’t enough to keep CRMC from suffering their second loss in this tournament.