Z'nars jewelry rules Sinulog Cup

THE Z’Nars Jewelry showcased their veteran mettle to overcome the feisty OCCCI Sheermasters, 95-89, and capture the championship in the Sinulog Cup 2024 on Saturday night, Jan. 27, 2024, at the packed Cebu City Sports Institute.

Former pro Joseph Quiñahan played in only one game in this tournament yet still made a huge difference as he scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the finale.

Macmac Tallo added 21 points—14 of which came in the fourth—and seven assists, while John Michael Abad tallied 12 markers, including several clutch shots to seal the victory for the team of multi-titled head coach Chelito Caro.

The Sheermasters overhauled a 15-point deficit and took a 72-66 lead early in the fourth. However, Tallo came alive, dazzling the crowd and his defenders, scoring 14 of Z’Nars’ next 16 points to put them in front, 82-77.

OCCCI relented and tied the game at 82-all after a Joshua Yerro triple, time down to 4:53. However, a bucket by Bernie Bregondo and two free-throws by Emman Calo put Z’Nars ahead, 86-82.

Cedric Manzano canned a basket to keep OCCCI within striking distance, but a jumper by JB Bahio and a floater by Abad shoved Z’Nars in front by six, 90-84. A midrange jumper and booming triple by Abad then shut the door on OCCCI as it placed Z’Nars ahead by eight, 95-87, with only 38 seconds to go in the game.

Z’Nars bagged the P150,000 grand prize, while OCCCI nabbed P100,000.

Manzano had 18 points and 11 rebounds to pace OCCCI, while Jancork Cabahug and John Arthur Calisay had 16 points apiece.