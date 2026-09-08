‘Zombies’ actress Carla Jeffery dies at 33

AMERICAN actress Carla Jeffery, known for the Disney movie “Zombies,” has died at the age of 33.

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved Carla Jeffery,” her talent management agency said in an Instagram post.

According to the agency, Jeffery had been part of the Alexander’s Talent Management family for more than 20 years, since she was a child.

“Our deepest love and condolences are with Carla’s family and loved ones. We ask that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time,” the agency said.

“Rest beautifully, Carla. You will be deeply missed and forever loved,” it added at the end of its post.

Jeffery was born on July 10, 1993, and died on Sept. 1, 2026. No cause of death was disclosed.

Aside from “Zombies,” her acting credits include “American Vandal,” “Shake It Up,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Southland.” / TRC