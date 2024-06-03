Zonta Club of Cebu 1 dinner, fellowship

To sustain these projects, we linked with the City of Cebu, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) HRM and Biology departments, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. where Sonny Espina was then PR and community coordinator, and had some fundraising projects like “Fashion and Rhythm,” among others.

The income from these projects which I chaired with Zontian Feliza Chiongbian earned a substantial amount to fund our prime projects. Zontians Flor and Inday were my helpful peers. While my friend Benjie Diola directed the first “Glamour and Glitz,” I continued directing and conceptualizing the rest of our projects with the USJ-R Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble, the Amparito Llamas Lhuillier Educational Foundation, and We Care Foundation.