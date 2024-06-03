Zonta Club of Cebu 1 dinner, fellowship

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 had a meaningful and colorful turnover dinner and fellowship.
From the successful term of Zontian Jane Panganiban and her board of directors and program chairs, the new leadership led by Zontian Melita Ramos pledged to keep the club going, strengthening its programs in education, ecology and community linkages in health, economics, and community leadership.
I became a Zontian through the endorsement of the late Zontians Anita Sanchez and Amparing Rodil. Zontians Anita and Amparing initiated the Capitol Day Care Center, and this encouraged me — together with Zontian Inday Avila — to establish the Ermita Day Care Centers 1 and 2, where sewing classes, the carinderia, etc. were manned by Zontians Merle Cunanan, Flor Streegan, Anita Verano and Inday with other Zontians.
To sustain these projects, we linked with the City of Cebu, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) HRM and Biology departments, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. where Sonny Espina was then PR and community coordinator, and had some fundraising projects like “Fashion and Rhythm,” among others.
The income from these projects which I chaired with Zontian Feliza Chiongbian earned a substantial amount to fund our prime projects. Zontians Flor and Inday were my helpful peers. While my friend Benjie Diola directed the first “Glamour and Glitz,” I continued directing and conceptualizing the rest of our projects with the USJ-R Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble, the Amparito Llamas Lhuillier Educational Foundation, and We Care Foundation.
I mention all these so that the new Zontians will develop a sense of history and gratitude.
The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 grew in leaps and bounds from one president to the others sustained by an active Board of Directors. programs and linkages, inspired by many area awards and supporters. And the chain of leadership and community linkages inspired more programs to uplift the dignity of womanhood as a wife, mother, and civic leader. Need I say more?