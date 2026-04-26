Zsa Zsa Padilla emotional over proposed ABS-CBN shutdown

SINGER-ACTRESS Zsa Zsa Padilla expressed her sentiments regarding ABS-CBN amid proposals to shut down the network due to its ongoing financial challenges.

Reports said several members of the network’s board of directors oppose the plan.

“In most of my 42 years in showbiz, ABS-CBN has been more than just a network to me — it has been my home, my family and a place where my dreams were nurtured and allowed to grow,” Padilla said in an Instagram post.

“ABS-CBN stood strong, not just for artists like me, but for the millions of Filipinos it continues to serve. I am deeply grateful for the opportunities, the trust and the love that this journey has given me,” she added.

“To all Kapamilyas around the world, thank you for your unwavering support… From the bottom of my heart —thank you, ABS-CBN. Always and forever,” she said. / TRC S