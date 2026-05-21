1 dead, 2 missing in Davao Landfill Collapse

THE City Government of Davao, together with the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), is investigating the mass-wasting incident that occurred in Barangay New Carmen around 1:17 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Harvey Lanticse, head of the City Information Office, said that as of 4:30 p.m. there is already one report of casualty and two injured.

"The CSWDO is already in touch with the families of the affected individuals to ensure that immediate assistance will be extended," he said.

He said that the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), City Environment and Natural Resources (Cenro), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and DCPO are on-site to secure as well as assess the area.

Meanwhile, DCPO has expressed concern over the mass-wasting incident. After receiving the report, Police Station Maa responded in the area and coordinated with concerned agencies. Based on their initial investigation, the mass wasting was due to the water buildup underneath the landfill after the heavy rains. This water build-up resulted in the collapse of a portion of the garbage mound that buried some houses.

DCPO further said that search and retrieval operations are ongoing for two missing individuals.

PCol. Peter Madria, city director of DCPO, assured the public that they are committed to maintaining peace, security, and public safety, especially following the incident.

He then encouraged residents living near high-risk areas to coordinate with barangay officials and disaster response authorities if there are any signs of soil movement, flooding, or ground instability.

“The Davao City Police Office extends its heartfelt sympathy to the families affected by this unfortunate incident. We assure the public that all responding units and partner agencies are continuously working together to conduct search and retrieval operations and to ensure the safety of the community. We also urge everyone to stay calm, cooperate with authorities, and strictly observe safety measures, especially in areas vulnerable to landslides and flooding during periods of heavy rainfall,” Madria said.

Based on the initial report as of 11:27 p.m. of May 20, 2026, affected families have already evacuated to the gymnasium beside the Barangay hall in Purok 3 in New Carmen.

There are around 123 house owners, six sharers, 374 dependents, one renter, and one boarder.

In a Facebook post, Arnel Goc-ong has called on the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committee (BDRRMC) and other emergency quick response teams in the city to assist in the incident that occurred at the Davao Sanitary Landfill after a mass wasting occurred in the area.

To recall, Cenro Environmental Waste Management Division head Engineer Lakandiwa Orcullo said on September 4, 2025, that for August 2025, the city collected an average of 798 tons per day, which were all sent to the sanitary landfill.

Cenro reported that as of May 2025, their office has an average daily collection of 737 tons. In 2024, they had an average collection of 753 tons; in 2023 at 746 tons, and 782 tons in 2022.

Davao City's daily waste collection has surged dramatically — from around 400 tons per day in 2010 to 700 to 800 tons per day in late 2024 and early 2025, reflecting growing urbanization and consumption levels.

As a solution to the garbage situation in the city, the local government has allocated funds for the landfill expansion: Phase 1 with ₱340 million, including excavation, plastic liners, landfill base, and Phase 2 at ₱200 million, comprising road networks, perimeter fencing, totaling over ₱500 million to ensure the landfill's compliance with environmental standards.

Another solution that they are looking into is to pursue the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facility, which the local government hoped would provide a long-term solution to the city’s landfill crisis. However, Davao-based environment groups raised concerns over the operation of the facility, warning that even with non-incineration technology, the WTE project could still pose risks to both the environment and public health.

Under RA 9003 and Davao City's own solid waste ordinances, barangays are required to establish Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs). As of the recent data, of the city’s 182 barangays, only 53 have their own MRF. However, some barangays resort to alternative waste storage systems.

For barangays without space, 116 operate MRS (Materials Recovery System) as alternative waste storage systems, while 47 barangays have composting facilities, and 96 have met the city’s standards for waste management compliance. RGP