1 dead in Samal electrocution incident

THE School Division Office of the Island Garden City of Samal (SDO-Igacos) expressed grief over the electrocution incident that claimed the life of a student from the Mambago-B National High School in Babak District.

The incident involved two students, with the other one sustaining injuries, and is now receiving medical attention.

In its statement released on August 22, 2025, SDO-Igacos is currently coordinating closely with the school administration, local authorities, and relevant agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and offer our prayers for the swift recovery of the injured learner. This loss profoundly impacts the entire school community, and we stand in solidarity with the families during this challenging time, embodying the empathy that all have expressed," SDO-Igacos stated.

SDO-Igacos also emphasized that support is currently being provided to the families of the students, as well as financial and medical assistance, psychosocial support, and other interventions in collaboration with the local government unit (LGU) and other concerned agencies.

The office also requested understanding from the public as they address the incident with urgency and compassion. They assured that they will remain committed to fostering a safe and secure environment for every student in their care.

To recall, two students were electrocuted from a live wire from the line that was left unattended on August 19, 2025.

Erica Chrystel Paster, cousin of the student who died, belied claims that her cousin and the other victim were playing around before the incident. In a Facebook post, she explained that both students only took the same path going home; however, due to the heavy rain, both students failed to notice the live wire.

"It breaks our hearts to think that what should've been just an ordinary rainy dismissal time turned into the last moment of her young life. She wasn't doing anything wrong man unta...she was just on her way home, like any other student," she wrote in her Facebook post on August 21, 2025.

Paster expressed that they would not stop justice for their relative, citing that the live wire had been left unattended for a long time.

Meanwhile, Igacos Mayor Lemuel "Toto" Reyes in a statement expressed grief over the death of the student and that he personally visited the bereaved family to offer his condolences.He said that the Samal LGU has provided financial, medical, and other services to the family.

"Nag mando usab ako to the proper authorities nga buhaton ang hingpit nga imbestigasyon aron masuta ang hinungdan ug malikayan nga mausab pa kining matang sa trahedya sa umaabot (I also ordered the proper authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause and to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again in the future)," he said.

Reyes said that the operation to cut all the lose wires in the city would be starting next week. He said that he already announced this to all internet providers in the island and this action is necessary to ensure the safety of all residents.

He then encouraged all Samalenyos to pray for the breaved family amid this trying time. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM CEA