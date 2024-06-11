1-K eyed in Devcon Summit

APPROXIMATELY 1,000 individuals are expected to join the inaugural tech summit of Developments Connect (Devcon) in Mindanao slated for June 29 and 30 at the SMX Convention Center.

Mariza Ocoy, VP for community engagements at Devcon, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, June 10, 2024, at SM City Davao, that they anticipate a turnout ranging from 800 to 1,000 attendees for the Devcon Mindanao Summit 2024: Weaving Tech For All.

“That’s a mix of professionals, business owners, tech enthusiasts, academic workers, even government workers. That's our expectation, and we hope that the numbers will be filled in,” she said.

She said that some participants would be flying in from overseas to share their expertise in various fields, outlining activities such as industry speakers leading hands-on workshops and panel discussions, and providing attendees with insights into the latest innovations.

Additionally, there will be exhibitions where attendees can explore companies or organizations seeking tech talent, facilitating networking opportunities among tech enthusiasts, industry experts, and potential employers.

Peng Sumarago, a member of the Devcon Davao Chapter, said that the event is a technology and innovation summit that features a range of activities for technology enthusiasts. It aims to unite the three chapters in Mindanao: Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and Iligan.

Compared to previous summits, this edition will introduce awards such as the Innovation-Tech Company of the Year, Tech Community Impact Award, and Government Champion of Digital Transformation.

Sumarago added that a pitching competition, which is open to all startups operating for at least six months, is among the event highlights. The winner will receive P50,000 from summit sponsors.

She expressed hope that the summit would raise awareness about the universal applicability of technology, hence the theme.

Devcon, the largest community of technology enthusiasts in the Philippines, has been active for 14 years. RGP