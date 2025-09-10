10 barangays push probe, halt of Panigan-Tamugan desilting

TEN barangays in Davao City have filed a joint resolution urging Mayor Sebastian Duterte and the Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Davao Desilting Ordinance to immediately investigate and suspend desilting operations in the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed.

The resolution, dated August 22, 2025, came from Wines, Gumalang, Tamugan, Tawan-Tawan, Malagos, Baguio Proper, Suawan, Cadalian, Carmen, and Tambobong barangays.

“To protect the general welfare of our constituents and to uphold the integrity of the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed, we find it necessary to request an immediate investigation and suspension of desilting activities pending the outcome of the probe,” the barangays stated.

They clarified they are not against desilting itself, recognizing its importance in flood control and water regulation.

"We the undersigned barangays emphasized that they are not opposed to desilting per se, recognizing its importance in flood control and water regulation, but firmly call its proper implementation in strict compliance with the Davao Desilting Ordinance to ensure the protection of the watershed and the welfare of affected communities," the resolution stated.

Probe alleged violations

The barangays asked the city to suspend operations until the investigation is completed and compliance with the ordinance is guaranteed. They pointed to failures by permittees, identified as Vincent Dale A. Singco, Angela Bea M. Singco, Emilliano M. Singco, Vicente T. Singco, Anne Kristelle M. Singco, and Althea Dae Singco, to coordinate with them before starting operations, sparking complaints from residents.

The resolution also alleged that operators exceeded the one-meter extraction limit, posing risks to river stability, aquatic ecosystems, and community safety.

It noted the TWG had observed a mechanical separator in use without the required permits. Ordinance No. 0742-25 bans such equipment unless backed by a local government mechanical permit and a mineral processing permit from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB-Davao).

They also raised concerns about the hauling of sand and gravel, saying trucks have reportedly been operating outside the prescribed hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., when checkpoints are manned by designated checkers.

Community concerns

Parents of Tamugan Elementary School and Tamugan National High School raised safety issues in a letter dated August 5, 2025. They asked truck owners to avoid using nearby roads during school hours: 6 to 8 a.m., 12 noon to 1 p.m., and 4 to 5 p.m., because of risks to students.

Tamugan National High School head John Paul N. Paculdo and Tamugan Elementary principal Samuel Cabales said trucks often clog the narrow road in front of their schools.

"This practice poses a serious hazard," he said.

The resolution was signed by barangay leaders Jennifer Porgarilas, Margie Binobo, Ricardo Gierran, Ronilo Celes, Arnel Liong, Loreto Amoy, Socrates Estomato, Joselito Cajes, Exequil Salandao, and Leonard Cabang.

Copies were furnished to the Office of the City Mayor, City Engineer’s Office, Watershed Management Council, and the TWG of City Ordinance No. 0333-15 for action. RGP