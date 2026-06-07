10 Doctor Dogs identified for Angel Pets

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has identified 10 “Doctor Dogs” for its DSWD Angel Pets Project Assisted Therapy in the region.

DSWD-Davao conducted its first-ever temperament testing for volunteer dogs that would become part of its Angel Pets Project Assisted Therapy on June 3 at the Home for Girls and Women in Maa, Davao City.

The temperament testing was conducted to evaluate the dogs’ behavior and ability to safely interact with different types of clients, such as children, women, senior citizens, and other members of the vulnerable sector.

Approximately 13 dogs participated in the temperament testing, and about 10 passed the assessment and earned recognition as “Doctor Dogs.”

“Sa pamamagitan ng Angel Pets Project, patuloy na pinalalawak ng DSWD ang mga makabagong pamamaraan upang maisulong ang holistic na paggaling, rehabilitasyon, at kapakanan ng mga benepisyaryo nito (Through the ANGEL Pets Project, DSWD continues to expand innovative approaches that promote the holistic healing, rehabilitation, and well-being of its beneficiaries),” DSWD said.

The department was able to conduct the activity through the partnership between DSWD and the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (Paws), which provided technical support and guidance in conducting the assessment.

DSWD said that the successful Doctor Dogs would serve as partners of the department in implementing Animal-Assisted Therapy, which is an innovative intervention aimed at improving the psychological well-being and emotional condition of clients under the care of DSWD.

Earlier, DSWD-Davao said that these specially trained dogs would be used to support the healing of survivors of abuse, neglect, and exploitation in the region.

The DSWD Angel Pets Project Assisted Therapy was first implemented in Metro Manila, including facilities such as Marillac Hills, before its rollout to Metro Cebu and the Davao Region in March 2026.

Under the program, “Doctor Dogs” visit residents, particularly children and women, to provide a calming and non-judgmental presence that helps them open up during the healing process.

The “Doctor Dogs” are volunteer animals that undergo strict screening and must pass a temperament test to ensure they are calm, obedient, and friendly for therapeutic work. The agency said that both the handler and the dog must meet specific qualifications to ensure effective therapeutic engagement. RGP