10 inactive rebels surrender to 10ID

TEN inactive members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) surrendered to government forces under the 10th Infantry Division on April 13, 2026, in Barangay Maligaya, Columbio, Sultan Kudarat, military officials confirmed.

Major Ruben Gadut, chief of the Division Public Affairs Office of the 10th Infantry Division, said the surrenderers were under the Charlie Company of the 39th Infantry Battalion and were classified as members of the Milisyang Bayan, considered as the counterpart of the New People’s Army.

Gadut said the surrender was part of the government’s ongoing efforts through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip), which is anchored on the Balik Armas Program aimed at encouraging former rebels to return to the fold of the law.

“Dili nato mapugngan ang pag sulod (CPP-NPA), kung musulod man sila prepared ta… kay kusog na atong physical ug psychological barrier,” Gadut said.

(We cannot prevent the entry of the CPP-NPA, but if they do come in, we are prepared because our physical and psychological defenses are already strong.)

From January 2026 up to the present, the 10th ID has recorded a total of 294 surrenderers comprising members of Milisyang Bayan and regular CTG members, all categorized as inactive.

Since 2016, the division has documented around 3,600 surrenderers, although approximately 500 are still awaiting financial assistance due to ongoing application and processing requirements under the program.

Gadut emphasized that the government continues to encourage more members to surrender, noting that E-Clip provides not only financial aid but also support mechanisms that help former rebels reintegrate into society. ADRIAN JAMES PINGCOT/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN