10 rescued off Panacan waters

TEN individuals, including a man who was found unconscious after falling overboard, were rescued by personnel of the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) during two separate maritime emergencies off the waters of Panacan, Davao City, on Sunday evening, July 26.

“The successful rescue operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao to safeguarding lives at sea and maintaining a high state of readiness in responding to maritime emergencies,” NFEM said in an official statement.

The back-to-back rescue operations involved the recovery of a man who fell into the sea from a motor vessel and the rescue of nine others aboard a tourist motor banca that drifted after experiencing engine failure while en route to Vanishing Island.

According to NFEM, the operation began at around 7:30 p.m. after the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported a man overboard near the waters of Panacan.

In response, NFEM immediately deployed Boat Attack Craft BA489 to the area.

Rescue personnel later located the victim floating unconscious in the water. Naval rescue swimmers threw life rings before successfully retrieving him and bringing him safely to the shoreline of Naval Station Felix Apolinario with assistance from a Philippine Coast Guard rubber boat team.

Medical responders from the Davao City 911 Ambulance Service immediately administered emergency treatment before transporting the victim to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for further care.

Authorities identified the rescued individual as Mark Sabate, a resident of Purok 18-A, Barangay Panacan.

While concluding the first rescue operation, the crew of BA489 spotted another vessel drifting nearby.

The disabled motor banca, identified as MB UCP, was carrying eight passengers and its boat captain when its engine malfunctioned during a recreational trip to Vanishing Island.

Naval personnel secured all nine occupants before towing the vessel to Captain Feranil Pier inside Naval Station Felix Apolinario.

The passengers later underwent medical assessment and received assistance at the Camp Panacan Station Hospital before being safely transported back to their respective homes.

NFEM Commander Commodore Ireneo D. Battung commended the prompt actions of the naval rescue teams and lauded the seamless coordination among the Philippine Navy, Davao City Government, CDRRMO, Davao City 911, and the Philippine Coast Guard, which ensured the successful rescue of all 10 individuals.

The Philippine Navy said the incident underscores the importance of rapid inter-agency coordination in responding to maritime emergencies, particularly in busy waterways such as the Davao Gulf.

Authorities likewise reminded vessel operators to ensure their boats are seaworthy, carry the required safety equipment, monitor weather advisories, and immediately report emergencies to speed up rescue efforts.

NFEM, in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard and local disaster response agencies, continues to conduct maritime safety patrols and maintain heightened readiness across the waters of Eastern Mindanao to protect lives at sea. DEF