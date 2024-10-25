10 years of being an ‘economic catalyst’

MINDANAO'S economic transformation is not just solely dependent on the island’s plethora of scenic wonders and agricultural landscapes. The booming real estate industry also plays a crucial part in its revolution.
Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo, the CEO and president of Damosa Land Inc. is among the country’s leading real estate players.
Named one of Tatler Asia’s Most Influential personalities in the country in 2021, this third-generation scion, born from prominent personalities Linda Floirendo-Lagdameo and Antonio Lagdameo, is preserving their family’s legacy by shaping the lives of Mindanaon and making the “land of promise” prosper further in terms of sustainable living.
Cary who has been at the forefront of the property development arm of Anflo Management and Investment Corporation (Anflocor) Anflo Group of Companies recently received the “Service Award” for his ten years of significant contributions during the 20th anniversary of Damosa.
The homegrown developer has become a mainstay of Mindanao's real estate industry over the last two decades.
Driven by his objective to improve the standard of living and promote socio-economic growth in Mindanao, in general, the leading real estate developer has constructed creative and superior projects and established alliances that have strengthened local communities.
"Our anniversary means so much because this highlights everything that we have accomplished in the past 20 years and the many things we can do moving forward," Lagdameo enthusiastically expressed in a celebration and Gala Night held recently.
“The past 20 years have been fulfilling for Damosa Land and we are grateful that we achieved our goals for the company, our people, and most importantly, for the industry and Mindanao. Moving forward, we are inspired to continue what we have started and reach greater heights." he maintained.
At present, Cary manages projects that have improved people's quality of life and boosted the local economy. In addition to the industrial sector, his company established itself in five cities throughout the region in the office, mixed-use, residential, and township industries. The full-scale real estate business is dedicated to creating residential developments like Damosa Fairlane and Seawind that put comfort and superior quality first.
In an aim to bring people closer to agriculture and the natural world, Damosa Land also built Agriya, Davao's first agritourism city as well as the mixed-use project, Bridgeport in Samal, to let anyone enjoy the opulence of coastal living and putting Davao as one of the most innovative cities across the country through the entry of international BPO companies.
Meanwhile, with its cutting-edge properties and significant alliances in the future, the real estate developer plans to open further projects, such as the TRYP condotel in Samal Island and the Kahi Estates, the first high-end multigenerational-residential space with an integration of modern Filipino architecture and a sustainable approach to green technology, and the construction of the University of the Philippines Professional School for Agriculture and the Environment (UP PSAE) in Panabo City.
Cary’s vision centers on compassion and integrity and always integrates the values and ideals of a true Dabawenyo which he is proud of.
“Empathy especially in this day and age when things are very different in the world. Sense of malasakit for the people and community. Intelligence because you have to make the hard decisions,” the 41-year-old entrepreneur told SunStar Davao in an interview.
He added that they are constantly reminded of their agricultural beginnings, courtesy of the late family patriarch Don Antonio Floirendo Sr., who fearlessly transitioned the Mindanao image from being a socio-economically ill region to being a highly-developed island.
He lives with the motto “pay it forward even when you do not know when it will come back to you” as the value of paying forward has many rewards and oftentimes, the success of an individual or an organization is based on how we view things with optimism and how we co-exist with kindness and generosity.
The New York-educated entrepreneur is currently in charge of the overall strategic direction for all of the real estate group's business divisions. In fact, he was able to increase the company's revenue by more than 500 percent annually. His leadership philosophy and morals centered on a sustainable future.
“Lead from the front. It’s not enough to ask or tell your people what to do. You have to walk the talk and show or be a good example to your people. You have to do the work so you can understand. You have to lead by example” he added.
Cary earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies from the Ateneo de Manila University in 1999. He went on to complete his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Columbia Business School in New York in 2008.
Cary had a diverse career as an investment banker, commercial banker, and entrepreneur before joining Anflocor. He was the Chief Investment Officer of IP Ventures Inc., an investment holding company with IT and IT-enabled services companies, from 2010 until 2014. From 2008 to 2010, he was also an investment banking associate at CLSA Exchange Capital.
Currently, he is the President of the Real Estate and Construction Group and Director of Anflocor. Apart from supervising Damosa’s operations, he also sits on the board as the Vice Chairman of Philcement Mindanao, a joint venture between Anflocor’s Davao International Container Terminal and Phinma Corporation’s Philcement Corp.
Cary's rise to fame has made him a sought-after leader by numerous industry organizations, including the media for his entrepreneurial acumen. The game changer in Mindanao’s economic growth has been featured as a mentor-investor in “The Final Pitch”, a business reality television show.
In 2017, he was recognized with prestigious awards, being a finalist for both the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and the Injap Sia Entrepreneur of the Year awards.
Over the past 20 years, Damosa Land has completed award-winning projects for a variety of business sectors and industries. With over 700,000 square meters of leasable area, nearly 1,600 homes constructed, and 11,000 jobs created, further established itself as a leader in Mindanao's real estate market.
“I’d like to see it as vibrant as the key cities in the country. I hope to have more inclusive growth where everyone is able to participate. I hope to see more investments, especially foreign investments. I hope to see an economy that is vibrant across all industries: agriculture, real estate, manufacturing, tourism, and in other industries that have a multiplier effect,” the multi-awarded leader envisioned.
Beyond his professional accomplishments, Cary’s extensive involvement in socio-civic organizations underscores his commitment to fostering a thriving, inclusive community. His active participation in various initiatives reflects his deep sense of responsibility and his passion for creating meaningful, lasting change.
He is a prime example of visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to community development. His transformative impact on the real estate and construction industry, coupled with his staunch advocacy for innovation, sustainability, and job creation, has greatly contributed to the growth and prosperity of Mindanao.