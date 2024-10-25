10 years of being an ‘economic catalyst’

MINDANAO'S economic transformation is not just solely dependent on the island’s plethora of scenic wonders and agricultural landscapes. The booming real estate industry also plays a crucial part in its revolution.

Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo, the CEO and president of Damosa Land Inc. is among the country’s leading real estate players.

Named one of Tatler Asia’s Most Influential personalities in the country in 2021, this third-generation scion, born from prominent personalities Linda Floirendo-Lagdameo and Antonio Lagdameo, is preserving their family’s legacy by shaping the lives of Mindanaon and making the “land of promise” prosper further in terms of sustainable living.

Cary who has been at the forefront of the property development arm of Anflo Management and Investment Corporation (Anflocor) Anflo Group of Companies recently received the “Service Award” for his ten years of significant contributions during the 20th anniversary of Damosa.

The homegrown developer has become a mainstay of Mindanao's real estate industry over the last two decades.

Driven by his objective to improve the standard of living and promote socio-economic growth in Mindanao, in general, the leading real estate developer has constructed creative and superior projects and established alliances that have strengthened local communities.

"Our anniversary means so much because this highlights everything that we have accomplished in the past 20 years and the many things we can do moving forward," Lagdameo enthusiastically expressed in a celebration and Gala Night held recently.

“The past 20 years have been fulfilling for Damosa Land and we are grateful that we achieved our goals for the company, our people, and most importantly, for the industry and Mindanao. Moving forward, we are inspired to continue what we have started and reach greater heights." he maintained.