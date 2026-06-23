100 trike drivers to work under Tupad program

THE Department of Labor and Employment-Davao City (Dole-Davao City) reported that 100 members of various Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (Todas) from different barangays in Davao City have started work under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program.

Dole-Davao City said that on June 1, 2026, the Toda members signed their employment contracts, providing them with opportunities for community service and financial security.

"The initiative offers the drivers a unique chance to directly uplift their own neighborhoods while securing a steady, reliable income for their households," Dole-Davao City.

Dole-Davao City added that the contract signing for the 100 transport workers marked the beginning of their 15 days of guaranteed work with a minimum wage of P525 per day. The office said that instead of worrying about the unpredictable daily earnings from driving motorcycles, the workers would be deployed to their respective barangays to perform community work such as cleaning drainage systems, clearing public pathways, and revitalizing local public spaces.

Tupad is a package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed individuals, and seasonal workers for 10 to 30 days, depending on the nature of the work.

Earlier, Dole announced that it was coordinating with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to identify qualified beneficiaries under the new program, the Tupad Tuloy Pasada assistance.

Suzette Jane A. Antiveros, Dole-Davao's regional employment programs focal person, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, April 20, 2026, at SM City Davao that Dole would screen drivers for eligibility. Those who do not qualify will be referred to skills training and livelihood assistance programs.

She added that the list of beneficiaries remains under validation as coordination with the LTFRB continues.

Antiveros clarified that the initiative falls under Tupad. Beneficiaries will work for 15 to 30 days and receive wages based on the prevailing minimum wage rate. RGP