1003rd Brigade, Peace 911 host amnesty workshop

IN A bid to strengthen the path toward reconciliation for a total of 60 former rebels, the Philippine Army’s 1003rd Infantry (Raptor) Brigade, in partnership with the City Government’s Peace 911 and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity – Local Conflict Transformation Field Implementation Support Unit in Mindanao (OPAPRU LCT-FISU Mindanao), successfully conducted a four-day Amnesty Application Workshop for former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF who are now members of Kalinaw Southeastern Mindanao (Kalinaw SEMR).

“The amnesty program is a concrete manifestation of our sincerity in giving our former rebels a genuine second chance, and assisting them in their transformation and reintegration,” said Brigadier General Christopher Diaz, Commander of the 1003rd Infantry ("Raptor") Brigade, in his speech on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at the conclusion of the amnesty application workshop held at the army’s based in Marilog, Davao City.

Diaz said that this activity is part of their effort to contribute to the national government’s peace and unity agenda by addressing not only security concerns but also the legal reintegration needs of former rebels.

“Through this workshop, we are not only facilitating documentation but also reinforcing our commitment to sustainable peace and inclusive development in the Davao region,” the army official added.

On Thursday, a total of 60 amnesty applications were endorsed to the National Amnesty Commission’s Local Amnesty Board–Davao Secretariat following the four-day Amnesty Application Workshop. The former rebel-applicants comprised a mix of former rebels endorsed by the AFP brigade and battalions (1003rd Brigade, 25IB, 27IB, 60IB, 103MICO, 73IB, 72IB), the Philippine Air Force, and the Davao City Police Office, all of whom are being assisted by Davao City’s Peace 911.

During the workshop, personnel from OPAPRU LCT-FISU Mindanao, headed by Director Atty. Elisa D. Evangelista-Lapiña provided technical assistance with the amnesty application process, including facilitating and completing the application forms. Annexes were also made available to help applicants accomplish the required documents accurately and efficiently.

For its part, the City Government of Davao, headed by Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte, through Atty. Jonah Margarette Presto, Acting Head of Peace 911, provided the necessary support for the workshop, including the lawyers who notarized the amnesty forms.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Raptor’s Brigade, we express our deepest gratitude to our partner agencies whose steadfast support and collaboration made this activity possible. This initiative stands as a clear demonstration of the Whole-of-Nation Approach, where collective commitment, shared responsibility, and unified action transform intent into meaningful and purposeful outcomes in our effort to sustain the gains of peace of Davao Region,” Diaz said.

The 1003rd Infantry Brigade assured that similar initiatives will continue to be conducted in coordination with partner agencies to ensure that all qualified former rebels are properly assisted in availing of government programs, including amnesty, livelihood support, and social services.

Meanwhile, Kalinaw SEMR President Ida Marie Lubguban lauded the 1003rd Infantry Brigade, Peace 911, and OPAPRU LCT-FISU Mindanao for its commitment and proactive efforts in advancing the government’s peace initiatives, particularly in facilitating the amnesty application process for former rebels.

“We commend the 1003rd Infantry Brigade for hosting this activity. This initiative would not have been possible without the strong collaboration and assistance of partners from the City Government of Davao, Peace 911, the DCPO, AFP, and OPAPRU, where every stakeholder plays a vital role in guiding former rebels toward reintegration, healing, and a more peaceful future,” Lubguban said.

Thursday’s event was attended by COL Ronaldo G. Valdez, INF (MNSA), PA, Deputy Brigade Commander, 1003rd BDE; TC Eliezer M. Bejarin, INF (GSC), PA, Battalion Commander, 27th Infantry (ACTION) Battalion; PLTCOL Nolan R. Raquid, Deputy City Director for Administration; and PEMS Marcelo S. Sagala (Ret.), Assistant Operations Officer, Public Safety and Security Office.

Also in attendance were Mr. Cris Gaerlan, Head of Secretariat, Local Amnesty Board (LAB)–Davao; Julie Pangan Dayaday, RSW, MSSW, Head, CSWDO; Mr. Mart D. Sambalud, Head of Plans and Programs, OPAPRU LCT-FISU Mindanao; and Atty. Karmela Tongo, Attorney IV, together with Atty. Luchie G. Sasing-Elias, Attorney IV, City Legal Office, Davao City. PR