101 former rebels in DavOr surrender

A TOTAL of 101 inactive Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) members formally surrendered in a ceremony held at the 1001st Infantry (Pag-asa) Brigade Headquarters in Davao Oriental on February 17, 2026.

Brigadier General Vince James D. Bantilan, commander of the 1001st Brigade, officially presented the surrenderers to Davao Oriental Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang, marking another significant milestone in the province’s peace and security efforts.

The surrender was made possible through the collaborative initiatives of the 1001st Brigade, the 66th Infantry Battalion (66IB), the 67th Infantry Battalion (67IB), the Davao Oriental Provincial Police Office (Doppo), the Davao Oriental Former Rebel Association (Dofra), PTF-Elcac, and grassroots community partners. Their collective efforts encouraged the inactive rebels to resurface, publicly renounce armed struggle, withdraw support from the CPP-NPA terrorist groups, and commit to rebuilding their lives in peace.

During the ceremony, the surrenderers turned over 39 assorted firearms and various war materiel.

In his message, BGen. Bantilan emphasized that the surrender of 101 individuals is more than a statistic; it is a testament to the power of collaboration, trust, and genuine government concern for its people.

He underscored that the achievement reflects the success of the whole-of-nation and whole-of-government approach in sustaining peace and development.

“Peace is always possible when hearts are willing to change, and communities are ready to welcome,” BGen. Bantilan said.

Dayanghirang wholeheartedly accepted the former rebels and commended the 1001st Brigade for facilitating the activity, describing it as a meaningful platform that offers renewed hope and opportunity for those who have chosen the path of peace.

Also present during the activity were Lt. Col. Louie Dondi P. Jabagat, Commanding Officer of 66IB; Lt. Col. Noe Venancio T. Baluyan Jr., Commanding Officer of 67IB; PCol Ritchie S. Bucol, Provincial Director of Doppo; Lt. Col. Rafael Palaca (Ret.), Action Officer of the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-Elcac); Dir. Rhuelo D. Aradanas, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Davao regional director, who delivered a video message; and representatives from the Provincial Interior and Local Government and the Provincial Social Welfare and Development. PR