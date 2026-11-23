A TOTAL of 101 fuel stations across Mindanao have been flagged by the Department of Energy (DOE) for failing to implement two consecutive government-mandated fuel price reductions amid the declared State of National Energy Emergency.

The DOE-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO) said the establishments were identified during price monitoring and inspection operations and were issued Show Cause Orders (SCOs), requiring them to explain their failure to comply with the prescribed fuel price adjustments.

The agency said the notices are part of the regulatory process to determine possible administrative sanctions against the establishments. It added that it would begin issuing legal orders against fuel stations found liable after the proceedings and in accordance with due process.

Meanwhile, eight fuel stations in Mindanao voluntarily implemented the required price rollbacks, according to the regional office.

Enforcement efforts are also being expanded through coordination with local government units (LGUs), which have reported additional establishments found not complying with the mandated price adjustments.

Four LGUs have submitted reports identifying 16 more fuel stations for non-compliance, while six other establishments voluntarily implemented the price reductions, the DOE-MFO said.

The regional office is still awaiting monitoring reports from other LGUs across Mindanao. Establishments identified in the succeeding reports and whose violations are validated will also be served Show Cause Orders.

The DOE-MFO said its monitoring and enforcement operations are aimed at ensuring fuel retailers comply with government-mandated price adjustments and maintain fair and transparent pricing, particularly as consumers face the effects of the energy emergency.

“Through these enforcement efforts, DOE-MFO reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that all industry players strictly comply with government-mandated fuel price adjustments, upholding fair and transparent fuel pricing practices, and safeguarding the welfare and interests of consumers amid the declared State of National Energy Emergency,” the agency said.

The regional office also encouraged motorists and consumers to report suspected fuel overpricing and non-compliance through its official communication channels.

It said inspections and investigations would continue until complaints and reported violations are addressed. DEF