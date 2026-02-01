10ID awaits resos, docs to declare 7 municipalities insurgency-free

THE Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division (10ID) is working to complete the formal declaration of insurgency-free status in the remaining seven municipalities within its area of responsibility this year, following the reported neutralization of all New People’s Army (NPA) armed units in its jurisdiction.

Despite the absence of active guerrilla formations, the official proclamation for the remaining areas remains pending as local government units and Peace and Order Councils finalize required resolutions and documentation, according to Major Ruben Gadut, chief of the 10ID Public Affairs Office.

Gadut clarified during the Davao Peace and Security press briefing on January 28, 2026 that the security situation on the ground has stabilized and that the remaining steps are administrative in nature.

The municipalities awaiting declaration are largely located in the northern portion of the division’s operational area. In Agusan del Sur, the towns of Loreto, Bunawan, Trento, Sta. Josefa, San Francisco, and Veruela, along with one barangay in La Paz, have yet to complete the formal process.

In Surigao del Sur, Lingig remains the last undeclared municipality, following earlier proclamations covering Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, and Bislig.

Gadut noted that other parts of the division’s jurisdiction have already been certified insurgency-free, including areas in the second district of North Cotabato, portions of Sarangani Province, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and all ten municipalities in Bukidnon, citing sustained peace and the absence of armed rebel activity.

The developments in Eastern Mindanao mirror similar declarations reported across the country.

The entire Davao Region has been declared free of communist insurgency since 2022, following joint resolutions by provincial and city peace councils. Zamboanga Peninsula has also been officially cleared after authorities reported the dismantling of all remaining communist guerrilla fronts in the region.

In Northern Mindanao, Surigao del Norte was declared insurgency-free in 2024, while several municipalities in Leyte and other parts of Eastern Visayas have achieved stable internal peace and security status after prolonged periods without NPA presence.

Bukidnon, once considered a stronghold of the communist movement, has likewise seen multiple municipalities formally declared insurgency-free.

Gadut emphasized that while military operations have largely neutralized armed threats, formal declarations depend on due process at the local level to ensure community consensus and institutional validation. These certifications are considered critical for unlocking development programs, encouraging investments, and sustaining long-term peace in former conflict-affected areas. DEF