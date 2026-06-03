10ID commander welcomes 8 PMA ‘Talang Dangal’ Class 2026 graduates from Davao

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — Major General Alvin Luzon, Commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, welcomed eight newly commissioned officers from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Talang Dangal” Class 2026 during a courtesy call at Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr. on June 2, 2026.

The young officers, who hail from Davao Region, paid a courtesy visit to the Division Commander following their graduation from the country's premier military institution. The group is composed of two Philippine Army officers, two Philippine Navy officers, and four Philippine Air Force officers who are set to assume assignments in their respective branches of service in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

During the meeting, Maj. Gen. Luzon encouraged the newly commissioned officers to uphold the principles of AVL — Accountability, Values, and Leadership — as they begin their military careers. He emphasized the importance of taking responsibility for their actions and decisions, living by the core military values of courage, integrity, loyalty, honor, and service, and exercising leadership as a positive influence on the troops and communities they will serve.

“As newly commissioned officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, you are entrusted with a sacred responsibility to lead with integrity, serve with humility, and uphold the highest standards of accountability. Let your values guide your decisions and your leadership inspire those under your command as you dedicate yourselves to the service of our nation,” Maj. Gen. Luzon said.

The visit underscored the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ commitment to developing competent, disciplined, and mission-oriented leaders who will contribute to national defense, sustain peace and security, and support development efforts across the country. 10TH ID