10ID deploys disaster response units following 7.8-earthquake

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The 10th Infantry (Agila) Division immediately mobilized its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) units following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that affected parts of Mindanao on June 8, 2026.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the Division placed its units on heightened alert. It deployed disaster response teams from the 27th Infantry Battalion, 28th Infantry Battalion, TF Gensan, 1002nd Infantry Brigade, and 10th Emergency Response Company to assist affected communities and support ongoing emergency response efforts.

Troops are currently conducting disaster response and rescue operations, damage assessment, route clearing, and other humanitarian assistance activities in coordination with the Office of Civil Defense, local government units, the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and other partner agencies.

Major General Alvin Luzon, PA, Commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, said the Division remains fully engaged in supporting affected communities.

"Our troops, particularly those under Task Force Gensan and the 1002nd Infantry Brigade, are already on the ground conducting disaster response and rescue operations in support of affected communities. In close coordination with the Office of Civil Defense, local government units, and partner agencies, we remain committed to helping ensure the safety and welfare of our fellow Mindanaoans during this challenging time," MGen. Luzon said.

The 10th Infantry Division continues to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance to communities affected by the earthquake. 10TH ID