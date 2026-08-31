10ID deploys troops for Barmm elections

THE Philippine Army has assured full security for the upcoming Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) parliamentary elections as it deployed additional troops from the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division to reinforce security operations in the region.

The 10ID deployed personnel from the 67th Infantry (Agila) Battalion and the 102nd Division Reconnaissance Company on August 30 to augment existing forces securing the September 14 elections, the first regular parliamentary polls in the Bangsamoro region.

The additional troops were sent off during a ceremony at the 10ID headquarters at Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr. in Barangay Tuboran, Mawab, Davao de Oro.

The deployment is intended to complement forces from the 6th and 11th Infantry Divisions, which are also involved in election security operations within their respective areas of responsibility.

10ID Commander Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon reminded the troops to remain disciplined, professional and non-partisan as they carry out their election security duties.

“The right to vote is a fundamental right of every Filipino. Our responsibility is to help ensure that every voter can exercise this right freely, safely, and without fear,” Luzon said during the sendoff ceremony.

“Our loyalty is to the Constitution, to the people, and to our mission,” he added.

The latest deployment comes as security agencies intensify preparations for the September 14 polls amid continuing efforts to address potential election-related threats in Barmm.

The Philippine National Police said on August 27 that it was already 98 percent ready in terms of security preparations for the parliamentary elections. The PNP has also intensified security measures in 108 areas identified by the Commission on Elections as areas of concern, with Lanao del Sur recording the highest number of red zones.

The Philippine Army has likewise been steadily augmenting its forces. Earlier this month, the Army announced the deployment of three additional battalions, each with more than 500 personnel, while a joint special operations team from higher headquarters was also deployed to support election security operations.

The military's heightened security posture also followed an August 15 ambush attempt against Barmm Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. Following the incident, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said it would increase checkpoint operations and other security deployments ahead of the elections.

Despite these concerns, the Commission on Elections said on August 25 that Barmm remained generally peaceful ahead of the parliamentary polls.

Authorities have stressed that the increased security presence is intended to protect voters and preserve the integrity of the electoral process, rather than militarize the region. Comelec earlier said security agencies may augment personnel when necessary but emphasized that their presence should remain sufficient to maintain peace and order without creating fear among residents.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had earlier directed the PNP, AFP and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the peaceful, orderly and credible conduct of the first Barmm parliamentary elections.

Under Memorandum Order No. 48, the President also concurred with Comelec’s deputation of the AFP, PNP and other government agencies for the elections.

The 10ID said its additional forces will continue working with partner security units and stakeholders to help ensure that Bangsamoro voters can exercise their right to vote in a safe, peaceful and orderly environment.

The September 14 election marked the first regular parliamentary election under the Bangsamoro regional government, making security preparations a critical component of the region’s transition toward a regular elected parliamentary government. DEF