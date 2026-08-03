10ID ends warfighting tilt, crowns top infantry platoons

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, Philippine Army, formally concluded the 10th Agila Patrol (Platoon) Challenge CY 2026 through a closing ceremony and awarding program on August 1, 2026, at the 10ID Grandstand, Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr., Mawab, Davao de Oro, led by 10th Infantry (Agila) Division Commander, Major General Alvin Luzon.

The activity marked the culmination of the Agila Patrol (Platoon) Challenge CY 2026, a warfighting competition designed to assess the tactical proficiency, leadership, endurance, and operational readiness of infantry platoons through realistic and doctrine-based combat scenarios.

Throughout the challenge, participating platoons competed in Equipment Check, Military Briefing, Rifle Marksmanship, Pistol Marksmanship, River Crossing, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Identification, Call for Fire Procedure, Patrol Base Operation, Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3), Rappelling, Raid, Signal Communication, Reconnaissance, Prisoner of War (POW) Handling, Close Quarter Battle (CQB), and the Time Event, all aimed at enhancing small-unit combat effectiveness and strengthening the Division's readiness for the evolving operational requirements of the Philippine Army. It also included the conduct of External Security Operations under the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept.

Following the comprehensive evaluation, the 66th Infantry Battalion emerged as the Champion in the Male Category, while the Headquarters Service Company (HSC), Headquarters, 10th Infantry (Agila) Division clinched the Female Category championship.

The ceremony was graced by Davao de Oro Governor Raul Mabanglo as guest of honor and speaker. In his message, Governor Mabanglo congratulated all participating units for successfully completing the demanding challenge and commended the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division for its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security, recognizing the Division's significant contribution to the declaration of Davao de Oro as an insurgency-free province.

In his remarks, Major General Luzon echoed the message of the former commanding general, Philippine Army and now Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines, General Antonio G. Nafarrete, emphasizing that "the strength of the Army goes to its personnel."

He stressed that the Agila Patrol Challenge is more than a competition, saying, "In the Agila Division, we do not train simply to complete a requirement. We train because one day, what we practice today may save the life of a fellow soldier. Our ultimate goal is not merely to compete against one another, but to collectively strengthen the warfighting capability of the Agila Division and the Philippine Army."

The activity was also attended by battalion commanders of the division's infantry battalions and post units, brigade representatives, officers, enlisted personnel, trainers, evaluators, and participating Agila troopers.

The Agila Patrol (Platoon) Challenge remains one of the division's premier training activities, strengthening the warfighting capability of platoon leaders and soldiers while reinforcing leadership, teamwork, discipline, tactical proficiency, and combat readiness in support of the Philippine Army's mission.

The exercise also reinforces the division's capability to effectively accomplish both internal and external security operations, ensuring that Agila Troopers remain mission-ready to respond to evolving operational challenges. 10TH ID