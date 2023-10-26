10ID enforces strict security measures

The 10th Infantry Division (10th ID) announced on October 25, 2023, that they are implementing stringent security measures for the Barangay Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) within their jurisdiction. This involves deploying 400 personnel from their agency as part of their second activation of the Election Duty Battalion (EDBn).

Covering a significant portion of Southern Mindanao, particularly in the Davao Region, as well as parts of Soccsksargen (Sarangani, South Cotabato, 2nd district of Cotabato, Columbio, Sultan Kudarat), Trento (Agusan del Sur), and Lingig (Surigao del Sur), the 10th ID plays a crucial role in ensuring the security of the elections.

During an AFP-PNP Press Corps media forum, Major Mark Anthony Tito, spokesperson for the 10th ID Division of Public Affairs Office (DPAO), said their personnel are prepared to serve on the polls scheduled for October 30.

He said, "The Election Duty Battalion is provisional, gi-create nato ni sya purposely for election duty and ang personnel ani gikan sa Infantry Battalions and Brigades. They will make sure that the election is safe, secure, peaceful, and credible. Pero ang kaning mga personnel adunay mga respective tasking (The Election Duty Battalion is a provisional unit created specifically for election duty, and its personnel are sourced from Infantry Battalions and Brigades. They are tasked with ensuring the safety, security, peace, and credibility of the election. Each of these personnel has their specific roles to fulfill)."

On October 23, Colonel Febie Lamerez and Atty. Fatima Irene Tadin, acting Assistant Division Commander and Regional Election Lawyer of the Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao Region), respectively, led the activation ceremony of the EDBn at the Agila Hall, Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr., Mawab, Davao de Oro.

Before the send-off ceremony, Comelec organized a two-day seminar for the enlisted personnel under commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Orly D. Brigoli to equip them with the necessary training and understanding required for their election duty. DEF