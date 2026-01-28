10ID facilitates mass surrender of 92 former rebels in Talaingod

MAWAB, Davao del Oro — Ninety-two (92) former rebels from dismantled Guerrilla Fronts, Pulang Bagani Commands, Regional Headquarters, and Sub-Regional Committees under the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC) formally returned to the fold of the law on January 27, 2026 in a mass surrender and presentation held at the Balimba Hills Activity Center, Sitio JBL, Brgy. Sto. Niño, Talaingod, Davao del Norte.

The activity was facilitated through the coordinated efforts of the 60th Infantry Battalion of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, local government officials, and other stakeholders.

Key personalities present included Bae Pilar Libayao, chairperson of the Indigenous Political Structure; Mayor Junnie Libayao of Talaingod; and Gov. Edwin Jubahib of Davao del Norte, alongside representatives from various government agencies.

During the turnover, the former rebels turned in 29 assorted low-powered firearms for proper disposition and received food packs and financial assistance from the local government units, providing immediate support as they begin their reintegration into the community.

Brigadier General Christopher Diaz, commander of the 1003rd Infantry Brigade, formally presented the 92 former rebels, acknowledging their voluntary return to the fold of the law and the beginning of a new chapter of peace and unity for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Major General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, emphasized that the event marks not merely a surrender, but a shared commitment to lasting peace and development.

“This is not a surrender for me — this is an embrace of Kalinaw. Starting today, you are no longer former rebels; you are our peace partners. When we work together as one government and one community, progress will continue, and the soldiers will always be here with you,” said Maj. Gen. Luzon.

The former rebels voluntarily surrendered after choosing the path of peace, unity, and reconciliation, driven by their desire to secure a safer future and improved lives for their families and communities.

The successful surrender was the result of sustained and coordinated efforts of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, local government units, and key stakeholders, and underscores the Division’s continuing commitment to sustain the gains of insurgency-free communities in Davao Region, prevent the resurgence of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG), and transform conflict-affected areas into resilient and self-reliant communities. PR