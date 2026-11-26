MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, Philippine Army, held its first-ever Testimonial Parade and Review on November 17, 2026, in honor of Brigadier General Apollo Jun Lamaton, Commander of the 1002nd Infantry (Bagwis) Brigade, in recognition of his more than 30 years of dedicated military service.

Held at the Sergeant Demerin Grandstand, Headquarters, 10ID, under the guidance of Division Commander Major General Alvin Luzon, the historic ceremony brought to the Division a military tradition commonly conducted at Headquarters Philippine Army. It was attended by General Lamaton's family and relatives, fellow members of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) "Bantay-Laya" Class of 1994, and officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian human resources of 10ID.

A member of PMA Class of 1994, General Lamaton held various leadership and command positions throughout his career, including assignments in the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), military intelligence units, 5th Infantry Division, and 10ID. He also served as Commanding Officer of the 39th Infantry Battalion and eventually as Commander of the 1002nd Infantry (Bagwis) Brigade.

His distinguished service earned him numerous awards, including the Distinguished Service Star, Gold Cross Medals, Silver Cross Medals, Bronze Cross Medals, Military Merit Medals, and Gawad sa Kaunlaran.

“General Lamaton's more than three decades of service reflect a life dedicated to duty, leadership, and country. While he is preparing to hang his uniform, his contributions, the soldiers he mentored, and the legacy he leaves behind will continue to inspire the Agila Division,” Maj. Gen. Luzon said.

The Testimonial Parade and Review was followed by a Testimonial Dinner at Agila Hall, Headquarters, 10ID, where former colleagues, fellow officers, friends, and family members shared messages of appreciation through live testimonies and audiovisual presentations. The occasion also recognized the unwavering support of his wife, Mrs. Marvi Lamaton.

As a symbol of gratitude, the Division presented an encased Philippine flag and mementos to honor his service, while General Lamaton expressed his appreciation to the 10ID leadership and personnel for the meaningful tribute.

As he concludes his military career, General Lamaton's more than three decades of service stand as an enduring example of professionalism, commitment, and selfless dedication to the Filipino people. His leadership, the soldiers he mentored, and the legacy he leaves behind will continue to inspire generations of soldiers.

Through this historic tribute, the 10ID reaffirms its deep appreciation for the men and women who have dedicated their lives to the service of the nation, recognizing that while a soldier may eventually lay down the uniform, the honor of having served will endure. Once an Agila, always an Agila. PR