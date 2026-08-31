10ID honors former commanders

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The 10th Infantry “Agila” Division of the Philippine Army honored four of its former commanders during an “Agila Tribute” on Aug. 28 at Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr. in Barangay Tuboran, Mawab.

The rare homecoming, initiated by current 10th Infantry Division commander Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon, brought together former commanders whose leadership helped shape the division’s history.

The honorees were retired generals Noel Clement, Jose Faustino Jr., Ernesto Torres Jr., and Reuben Basiao.

Clement and Faustino later served as the 52nd and 56th chiefs of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, respectively. Torres later commanded the Northern Luzon Command and served as executive director of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict National Secretariat.

During the gathering, the former commanders shared personal experiences, leadership lessons, and reflections from their years leading the Agila Division.

They also thanked Luzon and the division for organizing the tribute, which allowed them to reconnect with the organization they once led and with soldiers and colleagues who became part of their years of service.

Luzon said the former commanders’ contributions continue to influence how the division’s current leaders and soldiers serve.

“Your names are part of our history. Your accomplishments are part of our institutional memory. Your lessons continue to influence the way we lead and serve. And your experience remains valuable. Sirs, you are our forever partners,” Luzon said.

He also challenged the current generation of Agilas to build on the legacy they inherited.

“To the current leaders and personnel of the Agila Division, this homecoming should remind us of our responsibility. We have inherited a legacy, and we must strengthen it. It is then our responsibility to ensure that the generation that follows will inherit an Agila Division that is stronger, more capable, more professional, and more committed to the Filipino people,” he said.

The gathering ended with a ceremonial toast symbolizing the camaraderie among generations of Agilas. Each former commander also received a painting titled “The Eagle” as a memento.

Two former assistant division commanders, retired Brig. Gen. Mario Lacurom and retired Brig. Gen. Maning Tawantawan, also attended, along with other senior officers who previously served with the 10th Infantry Division.

The tribute highlighted how successive commanders faced different challenges while contributing to the division’s growth and institutional legacy.

The 10th Infantry Division said it now builds on gains made in an insurgency-free environment as it prepares for a more complex role in external security operations. PR