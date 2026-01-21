10ID honors outstanding officers, inaugurates renovated Officers’ Clubhouse

THE 10th Infantry Division (Agila) of the Philippine Army recognized selected officers for exemplary service during an awarding ceremony held on January 19, 2026, at the 10ID Parade Ground in Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr., Mawab, Davao de Oro.

Conducted in conjunction with the Division’s regular flag-raising ceremony, the activity honored officers who were conferred the Military Merit Medal and Command Plaque in recognition of their professionalism, dedication, and outstanding performance in the service of the Filipino people.

The awardees were Major Romelei Licera, Captain Prudencio Pastor, 2nd Lieutenant Junalyn De Leon, and 2nd Lieutenant Charlie Flores.

Major General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, emphasized that the recognition reflects the Division’s commitment to excellence, discipline, and values-driven service. He encouraged all Agila Troopers to remain mission-focused and steadfast in upholding the core values of the Philippine Army.

“The accomplishments of our awardees reflect the leadership, integrity, and professionalism we expect from every Agila Trooper,” Luzon said, noting that honoring excellence helps inspire the entire force to perform with distinction.

Following the awarding ceremony, Major General Luzon also led the inauguration and ribbon-cutting of the newly renovated Officers’ Clubhouse, Lt. Despojo Hall, inside the camp. The activity underscored the Division’s continued focus on troop welfare, leadership development, and institutional cohesion.

The inauguration was attended by Rudy S. Caoagdan, 2nd District Representative of Cotabato, who served as guest of honor and speaker, along with senior officers, enlisted personnel, civilian human resources, local officials, and partner stakeholders.

In his message, Luzon described the Officers’ Clubhouse as a vital space for professional engagement, leadership interaction, and coordination within the Division.

“Today, we do not simply inaugurate a physical structure. We celebrate partnership, shared commitment, and the value we place on leadership, professionalism, and troop welfare,” he said.

The twin activities—the awarding of outstanding officers and the inauguration of the renovated Officers’ Clubhouse—reaffirm the 10th Infantry Division’s commitment to recognizing excellence, strengthening partnerships, and enhancing the welfare and professionalism of its personnel in fulfillment of its mandate to defend the nation and serve the Filipino people. PIA DAVAO