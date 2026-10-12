10ID honors service of active Cafgu with gratuity pay, reserve force inclusion

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, Philippine Army, held its first-ever ceremony honoring the service of its Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) Active Auxiliary (CAA) personnel through the awarding of separation gratuity pay and integration into the Reserve Force on October 12, 2026, at Agila Hall, Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr., Barangay Tuboran, Mawab, Davao de Oro.

Led by Major General Alvin Luzon, 10ID commander, the ceremony gathered 78 CAA personnel, including five who each rendered 38 years of service, highlighting the division’s commitment to recognizing their dedication and ensuring their welfare.

As vital components of the Integrated Territorial Defense System, CAA personnel have served as force multipliers in the campaign against insurgency and continue to support the sustainment of insurgency-free areas as ‘left behind forces’ in designated geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (Gidas).

Their role also extends to external threats, particularly in supporting territorial defense, community awareness, and vigilance in coastal communities and Gidas in protecting Philippine territory, sovereignty, and sovereign rights, including those in the West Philippine Sea.

Their commitment to serve the nation does not end with their separation from active CAA service. As members of the Philippine Army Reserve Force, they remain potential partners in humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR), other peacebuilding activities, and, as required, support to 10ID’s External Security Operations and Territorial Defense Operations.

In his message, Luzon expressed gratitude to the CAA personnel for their decades of dedicated service, emphasizing that the separation gratuity pay represents the Division’s recognition of their sacrifices and contributions to the mission.

“Bilang inyong Commander, ako ay taos-pusong nagpapasalamat sa maraming taon ninyong serbisyo bilang mga CAA ng 10th Infantry Division. Sa pagtatapos ng inyong aktibong paglilingkod, ang separation gratuity pay na inyong natanggap ay sumasalamin sa pasasalamat at pagkilala ng Agila Division sa inyong dedikasyon at kontribusyon sa ating misyon. Ito ay nagsisilbing pagpupugay sa serbisyong inilaan ninyo sa ating Hukbong Sandatahan at sa bayan,” Major General Luzon said. PR