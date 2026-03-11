10ID marks historic insurgency-free milestone

THE Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division (10ID) has declared all 84 cities and municipalities under its operational coverage insurgency-free, a milestone that makes the unit the first infantry division in the Philippines to achieve the status, officials said.

The declaration covers areas across the Davao Region and parts of Sarangani, North Cotabato, and Bukidnon, regions that for decades experienced communist insurgency activities.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Major Ruben Gadut, 10ID spokesperson, during a Davao Peace and Security Press Corps conference at The Royal Mandaya Hotel.

“Technically speaking, all areas under 10ID are now insurgency-free,” Gadut said. “Based on available military data, this appears to make the division the first in the country to declare its entire area of responsibility free from insurgent influence.”

Gadut cited key municipalities cleared of insurgent presence. In Sarangani, these include Malapatan, Glan, Alabel, and Malungon. In Bukidnon, the declaration covers Kibawe, Damulog, Dangcagan, San Fernando, Kitaotao, Maramag, Quezon, and Valencia City.

In North Cotabato, Antipas and Kidapawan City were among those recognized as insurgency-free.

The declaration reflects years of sustained counterinsurgency operations against the New People’s Army (NPA), which had long maintained guerrilla fronts across parts of Mindanao. Security officials said the achievement builds on earlier milestones in the region.

On March 24, 2022, Davao City was declared insurgency-free after 10ID reported the dismantling of the NPA’s Sub-Regional Committee 5, which had operated in areas surrounding the city. In the months that followed, other provinces issued similar declarations: Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro in June 2022; Davao del Sur in July; Davao Occidental in August; and Davao Oriental in September. These milestones paved the way for the Regional Peace and Order Council to formally declare the entire Davao Region insurgency-free on October 12, 2022.

Progress in Bukidnon, which is partly under 10ID’s operational jurisdiction, unfolded more gradually. Several municipalities achieved insurgency-free status in phases between 2023 and 2025. Notable milestones included Valencia City, declared insurgency-free in October 2025, making it the first city in Northern Mindanao to earn the recognition. Earlier, in March 2025, Kitaotao, a municipality along the Bukidnon–Davao boundary long considered strategic for insurgent operations, was cleared of communist rebels.

The 10ID oversees security operations across a large portion of southern Mindanao, including parts of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Davao Region, Sarangani, North Cotabato, and Bukidnon.

Despite the insurgency-free declaration, Gadut said the military will maintain its presence in the affected areas to ensure that security gains are sustained. Brigade-sized units remain ready for deployment should threats or sabotage attempts arise. He added that coordination with local officials continues, with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) working closely with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and local government units to maintain stability.

Authorities also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to prevent a resurgence of insurgent groups.

Military officials said the declaration forms part of the government’s broader strategy to stabilize historically conflict-affected areas of Mindanao, strengthen community security, and create conditions conducive to economic development and investment in the region. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM MICHAELA GALAGAR, HCDC INTERN