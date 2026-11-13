10ID, partners boost intelligence cooperation thru workshop

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — Major General Alvin Luzon, Commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, participated in the 4th Quarter CY 2026 Joint AFP-PNP-PCG Intelligence Committee (JAPPIC)-Davao Region Periodic Status Report Validation Workshop held on November 13, 2026, at Pulis Bagani Hall, Police Regional Office-11, Camp Sgt. Quimtin M. Merecido, Davao City.

PRO-Davao Regional Director PBGen. Benigno Guzman welcomed Maj. Gen. Luzon upon his arrival and accorded him arrival honors, underscoring the strong partnership and mutual trust among security forces in advancing peace and security in the region.

The workshop highlighted the strengthened inter-agency collaboration among the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and other partner agencies in intelligence sharing, threat assessment, and coordinated security operations.

These collective efforts contribute to sustaining the gains of internal security operations in an insurgency-free Davao Region while strengthening external security operations, particularly through environmental scanning and intelligence-driven initiatives to detect and address foreign interference and malign influence.

Such collaboration has also contributed to successful joint operations against 17 illegal activities involving foreign nationals within the 10ID area of responsibility, resulting in the apprehension of 67 foreign nationals.

Luzon emphasized the importance of sustaining peace and security gains through continued vigilance, objective intelligence assessments, and proactive inter-agency collaboration.

“We must not become complacent with the gains we have achieved. Sustaining peace and stability requires continuous vigilance, timely and evidence-based assessments, and proactive collaboration among all concerned agencies,” he said.

He further stressed that despite their distinct mandates, all participating agencies share a common responsibility to protect communities, uphold the rule of law, and ensure lasting peace. He also challenged participants to go beyond routine reporting and translate validated information into meaningful and actionable recommendations.

“The strength of our collective efforts lies not in what each agency accomplishes independently, but in how we work together toward a common purpose. By harmonizing our efforts, sharing verified information, and strengthening our partnership, we can sustain our security gains, protect our communities, and ensure lasting peace for the people of Davao Region,” Luzon added. PR