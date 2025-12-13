10ID starts shifting focus to external defense

WITH the dismantling of internal security threats, the Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry ‘Agila’ Division is starting to shift its focus to external defense.

Major Ruben Gadut, spokesperson of the 10th Infantry Division, says there are ongoing efforts by the Division to increase its capacities on external defense roles.

He said starting this year, the Division has been conducting the Battalion Certification and Evaluation Program.

“Our battalions undergo training, battalion-size, together with other Philippine Army organizations, particularly kani atong combined-arms, artillery, cavalry, and engineer,” Gadut said.

He said that the division had not conducted any battalion-size exercises.

“As we shift our focus from ISO (internal security operations) to EXO (external defense operations), nakita ng higher headquarters na kailangan dahan-dahan ma-apply na ang large-scale movements,” Gadut said.

(The higher headquarters saw that we should slowly apply large-scale movements.)

Monitoring espionage

Another focus of the division is monitoring possible espionage in the region.

“Naa tay madunggan na balita sa national media, like the attempt of a foreign country na magpalupad ug mga drones mapping some of the military establishments. So ikaduha sa among effort is pag-identify sa mga clandestine operations,” Gadut said during his guesting at the weekly Kapehan sa Dabaw held at SM City Davao.

(We hear news in the national media on attempts of a foreign country to fly drones and map some of our military establishments. So the second effort is to identify these clandestine operations.)

Gadut said their third initiative is supporting the country’s narrative on the West Philippine Sea, particularly in the defense of the Philippines’ sovereign rights in the WPS.

He said that those from Davao Region, despite being far from the West Philippine Sea, will still be affected by the tensions happening in the area.

Gadut said declining fishery catch in the WPS can influence the prices of commodities, and energy security will also be affected as the country searches for other sources of oil and gas within the area. Also, the disruptions of global trade routes within the WPS and the South China Sea will impact the economy.

The 10th Infantry Division is operating in Davao Region, parts of Region 12, and Region 13. This vast area is now free from the presence of active New People’s Army members.

Having no internal threats, the 10th ID is conducting stability operations through the deployment of community development teams.

“Mga sundalo na sila na kanunay nagatuyok-tuyok kabukiran , i-support ang atong established people’s organizations na maregular ilang mga livelihood,” Gadut said.

(Our soldiers are regularly going to the countryside to support our established people’s organizations so they can have sustainable and regular livelihoods.) PIA DAVAO