10ID troops respond to bus fire in Mawab

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — Troops of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, Philippine Army swiftly responded to a reported fire involving a Davao Metro Shuttle bus bound for New Bataan, Davao de Oro, at Km. 67, Barangay Tuboran, Mawab, Davao de Oro, on June 29, 2026, reinforcing the Philippine Army's commitment to protecting lives and supporting communities during emergencies

Upon receiving the report, the responding troops immediately proceeded to the scene and deployed the Division's fire truck to assist the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and other responding agencies in containing the blaze, securing the area, and ensuring the safety of motorists and nearby residents.

Through the swift and coordinated efforts of all responding units, the fire was successfully declared Fire Out at approximately 6:00 p.m. on the same day. No injuries were reported among the passengers. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the proper authorities.

Major General Alvin Luzon, Commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, emphasized the Army's unwavering commitment to public service.

"The swift response of our troops reflects the Philippine Army's commitment to serve beyond its primary mission. Whenever lives are at risk, our soldiers stand ready to assist, protect, and support our communities alongside our partner agencies."

The 10th Infantry (Agila) Division remains committed to supporting local government units and partner agencies in emergency response and disaster management efforts, ensuring the safety and well-being of the people in its area of responsibility. PR