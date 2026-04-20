10ID, US forces break ground for community project under ‘Balikatan 41-2026’

MAWAB, Davao de Oro —The 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, Philippine Army (10ID), in partnership with United States forces, led the groundbreaking ceremony for a multi-purpose building in Barangay Tibulao, Carmen, Davao del Norte, on April 6, 2026, as part of Balikatan Exercise 41-2026.

The project is implemented under the joint U.S.-AFP Engineering Civic Action Program (Encap), a key component of Balikatan that supports humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) and community development. It underscores the strong cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States in enhancing disaster preparedness and community resilience.

The activity was conducted in coordination with the 534th Engineer Construction Battalion, 27th Infantry Battalion, 1003rd Infantry Brigade, the Municipal Government of Carmen, and Barangay Tibulao, with support from the 10th Civil-Military Operations Battalion and local security forces.

A tribal ritual and the laying of a time capsule highlighted the ceremony, symbolizing unity, cultural respect, and a shared commitment to sustainable development.

The multi-purpose building is expected to serve as a vital venue for community activities and as an evacuation facility during emergencies.

The 10ID reaffirmed that all Balikatan activities, including civil action projects, are pre-planned and conducted in accordance with Philippine laws, with full respect for national sovereignty and public safety.

Major General Alvin Luzon, commander of 10ID, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative.

“Beyond military training, Balikatan strengthens our partnership in serving the people. Projects like this reflect our shared commitment to disaster preparedness and community resilience,” he said.

The 10ID remains committed to fostering cooperation, strengthening capabilities, and delivering meaningful support to communities within its area of responsibility. PR