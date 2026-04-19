10ID-YWAM partnership serves 10K IPs in Talaingod medical outreach

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — A total of 10,222 residents, largely from the Ata-Manobo communities, benefited from a 3-day Medical, Dental, and Community Outreach Program led by Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Ships Philippines, in partnership with the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, Philippine Army, the 60th Infantry (Mediator) Battalion, and the Local Government Unit of Talaingod on April 15 to 17, 2026, in Brgy. San Isidro, Talaingod, Davao del Norte.

The outreach delivered essential services including medical consultations, midwifery care, laboratory services, wound treatment, circumcision, dental procedures, and distribution of medicines.

Around 100 volunteer healthcare professionals from across the Philippines and abroad supported the activity, ensuring access to basic healthcare in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

Major General Alvin Luzon, Commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, emphasized the value of collaboration, stating, “We recognize the vital role of our partners in bringing essential services to our Indigenous Peoples communities. The Philippine Army remains committed to supporting initiatives that improve lives and expand access to basic services in geographically isolated areas.”

YWAM Ships Philippines is a humanitarian organization that deploys volunteer professionals and medical missions to reach geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, focusing on healthcare delivery, community development, and capacity-building.

The initiative underscores the strength of civil-military and stakeholder partnership in advancing humanitarian efforts and inclusive development in remote communities. PR