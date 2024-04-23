10th ID aims to dismantle remaining guerilla front

THE 10th Infantry “Agila” Division (10ID) assures to dismantle the last remaining guerilla front in their area of responsibility (AOR) which has been weakly operating within the areas of Bukidnon.

In an AFP-PNP press conference earlier this week, the spokesperson for the Division of Public Affairs Office (DPAO) of the infantry, Major Mark Anthony Tito revealed that they have been strategically working on eliminating the weakened Guerilla Front (GF) 57, the only existing front in their jurisdiction.

This is connected to their recent accomplishments against the communist group, citing Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom)'s efforts in destabilizing the guerilla’s presence.

“Following the required area-clearing validation process by the Eastern Mindanao Command, we hope to declare the entire region free of guerilla fronts. Our goal is to dismantle the guerilla front 57 by the end of 2024,” the official said.

Based on their data, the weakened GF57 now only has eight from 13 members previously.

He discussed the latest achievements, mentioning that three members had been apprehended on April 4th in a cooperative operation with Kidapawan City Police and that a recent surrender had yielded important information. Five members of the New People's Army (NPA) were eliminated in an encounter on April 7 in Quezon, Bukidnon; three were detained, one surrendered, and one was killed.

Tito emphasized that throughout these operations, weapons, explosives, and subversive documents were found.

The family of the killed NPA member known as "Alias Rica" requested that her body be transferred to Muntinlupa City.

Tito also clarified that "Alias Rica" was a significant figure in GF57 as she performed the roles of political and logistical officer. She was moved to Mindanao after serving time in the Eastern Visayas as a former University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman student. DEF