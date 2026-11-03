10th ID warns vs AI-generated images depicting soldiers endorsing Sen. Bato

THE Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry (Agila) Division (10ID) has cautioned the public against sharing an artificially generated image falsely depicting its personnel expressing political support for Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, whose whereabouts remain unknown amid an ongoing manhunt by authorities.

In a statement last week, the division said the image circulating on Facebook and other social media platforms was manipulated to make it appear that soldiers under its command were endorsing the senator.

The 10ID said the fabricated image misrepresented the professionalism and political neutrality expected of military personnel, warning that such content could create a misleading impression of the Army’s institutional position.

“The 10th Infantry (Agila) Division calls on the public to remain vigilant against AI-generated disinformation and manipulated content,” the military division said.

“Everyone is urged to verify information through official sources before sharing unverified posts to help prevent the spread of false information and protect the integrity of the Philippine Army,” the statement added.

The military unit reiterated that it does not subscribe to any political affiliation or preference, emphasizing that its mandate is to serve the Filipino people regardless of political considerations.

“The 10ID upholds its commitment to professionalism, political neutrality, and service to the Filipino people, without political affiliation or preference. The Division stands firmly against disinformation and the misuse of artificial intelligence to misrepresent its personnel, emphasizing that its official positions and statements are communicated only through authorized channels,” it added.

The warning came as questions surrounding Dela Rosa’s whereabouts continued to draw attention, particularly following reports of his possible presence in Mindanao.

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on October 28, 10ID spokesperson Major Ruben Gadut clarified that the division had not received any specific instruction to participate in an operation concerning the senator.

“Sa ngayon, wala namang standing directives or order or request,” Gadut said, stressing that the military could not confirm whether any unit under the division would be involved in efforts to locate or arrest Dela Rosa.

He also cautioned against making conclusions based on speculation, noting that the division had no confirmed information that would require its direct involvement in such an operation.

Gadut emphasized that the Philippine National Police (PNP) remains the lead agency in law enforcement operations, while the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) may provide assistance when requested and authorized under existing laws and procedures.

Such support may include intelligence gathering, logistical assistance and participation in coordinated security operations. DEF