11 banca crew nabbed for smuggled cigarettes

THE Maritime Police of Davao Region are currently holding in custody 11 crew members of a motorized banca intercepted by the Philippine Navy in the waters off the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) on the evening of Monday, September 23, 2024.

The authorities seized around 800 cartons of smuggled cigarettes, valued at approximately P30 million.

This was disclosed by Southern Mindanao Navy Commander Jayson F. Cimatu after their team conducted a patrol operation that night. According to Cimatu, they used their roving patrol boat, donated by Israel, which is equipped with technology to detect maritime activities both day and night.

The commander stated that they often receive information about illegal activities, but the suspects usually manage to slip through. However, that night they successfully intercepted the motorized banca, which had been sailing for three days from Jolo, Sulu, on its way to Panabo City.

“Lagi kaming may matatanggap na impormasyon na merong dadaan pero hindi kami makaka-tsamba, ngayon lang tayo nakatsamba,” Cimatu said.

Initially, the 11 crew members claimed they were from Indonesia. However, after a few minutes, they were identified as Filipinos, all residents of Isabela, Basilan.

The smuggled cigarettes reportedly came from Indonesia and Malaysia, with a recipient expected to take them upon arrival in Panabo City.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Bureau of Customs (BoC) Davao Region, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Davao, and the Maritime Police of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao.

The 11 crew members are temporarily held in custody by the Maritime Police 11, while the inventory of the contraband continues. JPC