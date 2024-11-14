11 caught for posing as politician reps

ISLAND GARDEN CITY OF SAMAL — Eleven individuals are detained at the Kaputian Police Station in Samal after allegedly posing as representatives of two Davao del Norte politicians to deceive people.

The suspects were arrested during an entrapment operation led by Police Captain Welquin Enciso, under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel Hamlet Lerios, the chief of police.

The operation took place at 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, in Purok Tisa, Barangay Santa Cruz, Talicud Island, Kaputian District.

The operation followed a complaint from Police Corporal Ryan Jamilo about the scam. According to Enciso, the suspects convinced people to join their group by paying a P500 membership fee. They promised benefits, including P20 per kilo of Tupad rice, access to a Tupad banana plantation, a housing project, a water system, and the Gulayan sa Barangay program.

The suspects falsely introduced themselves as affiliates of Governor Edwin Jubahib and Mayor Rey Uy, prompting both officials to order their arrest.

The suspects remain in police custody and are facing charges of estafa. JPC