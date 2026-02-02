11 Davao towns to get funding under resilience program

ELEVEN municipalities in the Davao Region will receive funding and support under the Panahon ng Pagkilos: Philippine Community Resilience Project (PCRP), the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) announced.

Giovani R. Yugo, deputy regional program manager of the DSWD-Davao’s Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-Cidss) program, identified the municipalities as Sarangani, Governor Generoso, Don Marcelino, Tarragona, Manay, Caraga, Baganga, Cateel, Jose Abad Santos, Malita, and Sta. Maria.

At the national level, around 500 municipalities were selected for the program based on poverty incidence, exposure to natural hazards, child stunting rates, and the presence of indigenous communities.

Funding and implementation

Yugo said allocations will vary depending on municipal classification. First- to third-class municipalities will receive P50 million, while fourth- to sixth-class municipalities will get P70 million. Local government units (LGUs) and communities will provide counterpart contributions to ensure local ownership.

“This would be directly deposited into the community account sa atoang communities who will be able to be prioritized sa atoang implementation (The funds will be deposited directly into community accounts, enabling local residents to prioritize projects during implementation),” Yugo said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw forum on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at SM City Davao.

He added that the program funds will be released in tranches: roughly 30 percent initially, 50 percent in the middle, and the remainder in the final year. LGUs and DSWD-Davao will also sign a Memorandum of Agreement, ensuring that barangays and community members participate actively in planning and project execution.

What is PCRP?

The PCRP is a five-year national government initiative, implemented through Kalahi-Cidss, running from December 2025 to December 2030. The program will roll out in three phases: preparatory, field implementation, and exit and integration.

Unlike KALAHI-CIDSS, which primarily focuses on poverty reduction, PCRP expands its scope to include multi-risk resilience, strengthening communities’ capacities for participatory resilience planning and increasing access to resilient investments in vulnerable areas. RGP