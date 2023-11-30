11 families displaced in Brgy Pampanga fire

A total of 11 affected families have now been displaced after a fire at Dona Asuncion, Barangay Pampanga broke out on Wednesday morning, November 29. This was confirmed by the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao Region).

However, FO1 Francis Philip Corres, investigator of Lanang Fire Station, said that they have yet to confirm the total worth of damage caused by an almost one-hour blaze that originated from an unattended lighted candle in a house of a senior citizen.

The fire started at around 7 a.m. and was declared a fire out at around 8 a.m.

“Hopefully, ugma naa natay resulta sa final investigation kay sa pagkakaron, yet to be determined palang ang damyos sa maong sunog (Hopefully, tomorrow we can release the final result of the investigation but currently, the total worth of damage is yet to be determined),” he said.

This was confirmed by City Fire District Intelligence and Investigation Section Chief (DCFDI) SFO4 Ramil Gillado.

In separate data by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), nine house owners and three renters were affected.

As of press time, Pampanga barangay councilor Aida Balaman revealed that the affected families are now temporarily sheltered at a Barangay Hall in Sto. Domingo, Pampanga while waiting for financial assistance.

Prior to this, a two-hour blaze engulfed seven houses, displacing eight families with an estimated P150,000 worth of damage at Purok 4, Badjawan, Isla Verde on Tuesday morning of November 28. This was the 11th fire incident and it was due to electrical ignition caused by arcing.

In November alone, Team Davao Rescue has recorded more than10 fires in both North and South areas of the city wherein the most destructive so far was the Monteverde, Agdao fire that razed 200 houses and displaced around 300 families and resulted in an estimated damage of approximately P8.4 million. DEF