11 food poisoning victims now safe

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) confirmed on Tuesday morning, October 17, 2023, that the 11 individuals at Sitio Matigsalug, Barangay Marilog, Marilog District, Davao City, who had experienced food poisoning, were now safe and receiving necessary medical attention.
DCPO spokesperson Capt. Major Hazel Tuazon informed SunStar Davao that most of them were promptly taken to the Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC) as soon as they exhibited symptoms of food poisoning. They are currently under the close observation of medical professionals.
“Gidala dayon sila sa hospital ug ang uban kay naa gidala ra sa ilahang balay pero so far okay na sila karon (They were immediately taken to the hospital and the others were taken to their homes but so far they are okay now)," she said.
According to the spot report from , out of the 11 affected individuals, six were adults, four were children, and one was an infant. Two of the victims have already been discharged from SPMC, six are in stable condition but still receiving medical care, and three have fully recovered.
It was reported that the victims consumed spaghetti prepared by a woman from Mintal, Davao City, at around 12 noon on October 16. A few hours later, they started vomiting.
The City Health Office (CHO) explained that the water used to cook the pasta was unsafe, leading to food poisoning. DEF