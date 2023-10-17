11 food poisoning victims now safe

“Gidala dayon sila sa hospital ug ang uban kay naa gidala ra sa ilahang balay pero so far okay na sila karon (They were immediately taken to the hospital and the others were taken to their homes but so far they are okay now)," she said.

According to the spot report from Marilog Police Station , out of the 11 affected individuals, six were adults, four were children, and one was an infant. Two of the victims have already been discharged from SPMC, six are in stable condition but still receiving medical care, and three have fully recovered.

It was reported that the victims consumed spaghetti prepared by a woman from Mintal, Davao City, at around 12 noon on October 16. A few hours later, they started vomiting.

The City Health Office (CHO) explained that the water used to cook the pasta was unsafe, leading to food poisoning. DEF