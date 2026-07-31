11 ‘Hiyas sa Kadayawan’ candidates unveiled

THE 11 candidates for Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2026 had their official sashing ceremony on July 30, 2026, at the Waterfront Insular Hotel.

The candidates are Leslie Jean Manambay of Ata, Diane Patrice Soliman of Bagobo-Klata, Mary Joy Antic of Bagobo-Tagabawa, Christine Faith Gawilan of Matigsalug, and Christine Joy Again of Obu-Manuvu.

Sittie Hayah Usman of Iranun, Jamaica Prado of Kagan, Bai Ayessa Mangansakan of Maguindanaon, Marziyah Cha na Abinal of Maranao, Marisol Barani of Sama, and Lowella Nakilan of Taosug.

The candidates were officially sashed by Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2025 Sittie Norhanna Sangcaan and her court. They then showcased their wit and advocacy during the media presentation.

Willenito Tormis, head of the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), said that they are very excited to showcase the culture of the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes through Hiyas sa Kadayawan.

“It’s also high time not just to celebrate their culture but also to appreciate what they can do and give to the community," he said.

Tormis also revealed that this year's prizes have increased, with the winner of Hiyas sa Kadayawan receiving P200,000; Hiyas sa Panaghiusa, P150,000; and Hiyas sa Kalambuan, P100,000. He said that this does not include the sponsor prizes that they will receive.

He said that the winners will then be employed by the CTOO as ambassadors not only of their communities but also of Davao City.

Meanwhile, Marziyah Channa Abinal of the Maranao tribe said that, considering the reigning Hiyas sa Kadayawan is from the Maranao tribe, it is normal for her to feel pressure. However, she takes it as positive motivation to move forward.

Abinal said that she is preparing to focus on the authentic representation of the Maranao tribe and showcase her people. She said that she shares her tribe’s unique stories and advocacies.

“As of this time more on preparation – mental preparation, the mindset having the good outlook on the moment and most especially to enjoy and surround yourself with positive people,” she said.

On the issue of a candidate’s residency, Tormis said that the matter is now under investigation by the executive committee. He said that the CTOO and the executive committee are looking for a solution to the complaints or accusations since they want to preserve the prestige and the name of Hiyas sa Kadayawan.

“We want to celebrate them, we want to celebrate women empowerment,” he said.

He then urged the public to refrain from harassing the candidates since the city is promoting culture, tradition, and inclusivity.

Tormis said that Hiyas sa Kadayawan will remain a stage for the candidates to showcase the culture of their tribes. He said that this year, Hiyas will have celebrity hosts and many surprises in store for those who want to witness the cultural presentation.

The Hiyas sa Kadayawan Cultural Presentation is set for August 9 at SM City Davao, while the coronation night will be held on August 13 at the USeP Gymnasium. RGP