11 minors rescued, 3 suspects in online abuse of kids nabbed 

THE Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center (PNP-WCPC) carried out three coordinated law enforcement operations in Mati City, Davao Oriental, leading to the rescue of 11 children and the arrest of three individuals involved in online sexual exploitation.

The series of operations, conducted by the WCPC-Mindanao Field Unit (MFU), was described by police officials as among the latest high-impact actions against Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (Osaec) and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) in the region.

The operations involved simultaneous entrapment and rescue missions, alongside the implementation of a warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data (WSSECD).

Authorities rescued eight females, including seven minors and one adult identified as the victims of exploitation, as well as three additional children who were considered at risk.

Police apprehended two adult suspects during the operations, while a 17-year-old female involved in the exploitation scheme was rescued and placed under protective custody as a child in conflict with the law (CICL). Digital and physical evidence linking the suspects to Osaec and CSAEM activities was also seized.

The arrested suspects were processed at the Mati City Police Station, while the CICL was turned over to CSWDO-Mati for proper intervention following child protection protocols. All rescued children were immediately placed under the care of social workers for assessment, psychosocial support, and long-term welfare planning.

BGen. Maria Shiela T. Portento, chief of the WCPC, stressed that the series of operations reflects the PNP’s uncompromising position against the exploitation of minors.

“These operations send a clear and uncompromising message: the PNP will not tolerate individuals who exploit our children. Whether online or within communities, we will locate them, stop them, and bring them to justice. Every child we rescue is a life reclaimed. WCPC remains fully committed to dismantling OSAEC networks with urgency, compassion, and resolve.”

She further underscored the severity of the crimes, noting that individuals found guilty of OSAEC and CSAEM violations may face “penalties of up to life imprisonment and fines reaching P5 million, depending on the gravity of the offense.”

Meanwhile, acting PNP Chief Lt Gen Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. praised the coordinated efforts of the WCPC and its partner agencies, noting that child protection remains a fundamental and non-negotiable priority for the police organization. He emphasized that the PNP will intensify its operations, strengthen inter-agency cooperation, and maintain its pursuit of offenders involved in child exploitation.

Nartatez also stressed that the institution is united in its mission to ensure that every Filipino child grows up in an environment that is safe, secure, and free from abuse.

