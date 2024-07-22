11 traffic enforcers from PCG deployed

THE Land Transportation Office-Davao Region (LTO-Davao) has deployed 11 deputized traffic enforcers from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) following their successful Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) training and orientation.

The SICT, which was launched on July 12, 2024 at Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) Headquarters at Sasa Wharf, Davao City, started enforcing traffic regulations on July 15 alongside LTO-Davao traffic officers.

The initiative established by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) also aims to help address the growing transportation-related issues in Davao including traffic violations, illicit vehicle operations, and airport and seaport congestion.

According to CGDSEM Commodore Rejard Marfe, the Coastguard Davao has anticipated the deployment of its skilled officers to support traffic control initiatives and improve citywide road safety.

“These personnel are trained for maritime operations, so we rely on ongoing training from our LTO partners to ensure proficiency in this new role,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a second batch of PCG personnel is scheduled for SAICT training and deployment.

Currently, LTO-Davao has 49 deputized agents following the addition of 11 agents, according to the regional director of the traffic agency, Eleanor Calderon.

The first SAICT outside of Metro Manila is being established in Davao City, and there are plans to expand these committees to other areas such as Cebu. DEF