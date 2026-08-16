11 tribes unite in fun games for Kadayawan 2026

MORE than a competition, the 11 Tribes Fun Games held on August 14, 2026, became a celebration of laughter, friendship, camaraderie and unity among Davao City’s 11 tribes as part of the Kadayawan Festival 2026.

From the opening game to the final challenge, the event was filled with excitement and friendly competition as representatives of the city’s different tribal communities came together — not simply to win, but to build connections, forge friendships and celebrate their shared identity as Dabawenyos.

At the end of the games, the Bangsa Sama Tribe emerged as the overall champion, taking home ₱20,000 in prize money.

The Kagan Tribe finished as first runner-up and received ₱15,000.

Three tribes—Obu-Manuvu, Meranao and Iranun—shared the second runner-up honors, with the corresponding prize divided among them.

Adding to the excitement, every team that won an individual game received ₱2,000, giving participants another chance to bring home a prize throughout the series of challenges.

But the event was designed so that participation—not just victory—was recognized.

Each tribe that did not finish on the podium received a ₱5,000 consolation prize in recognition of its participation, sportsmanship and contribution to the celebration.

The 11 Tribes Fun Games was organized by PPP – Pulong-Pulong ni Pulong, a community-oriented organization under the leadership of Congressman Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, with the support and participation of Davao City Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II.

More than the cash prizes, however, the games created something that could not be measured by a scoreboard: the opportunity for members of Davao City’s diverse tribal communities to come together, laugh together and build friendships.

For many participants, the games provided a relaxed and enjoyable venue to meet members of other tribes, strengthen relationships and celebrate the cultural diversity that makes Davao City unique.

The event also underscored the spirit behind Kadayawan—a celebration not only of Davao’s abundant harvest and vibrant cultures, but also of the people who make up the city’s rich and diverse community. PR