11-yr-old Dabawenya jin wins 3 golds in Las Vegas

DAVAO City-born taekwondo ace Alani Uy Labrador continues to shine on the international stage, securing three gold medals at the Las Vegas Open Championship on October 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Competing in the 48kg 12-and-under red belt division, the 11-year-old dominated her rivals in the kyorugi (sparring), poomsae (form), and wood-breaking events.

In kyorugi, Labrador bested opponents from Korea and the USA, showcasing precision and timing.

Labrador's graceful and polished form earned her the top spot, outshining five other participants in the poomsae competition.

Her strength and power were equally impressive as she conquered the wood-breaking competition, securing her third gold in this USA Taekwondo (USATKD) sanctioned event.

Labrador's stellar showing earned her crucial points as she embarks on her quest for the US National Ranking.

Not only did she make her family proud, but she also garnered the admiration of her experienced coaches: Paul Romero, Jeordan Dominguez, and Sarah Joy Arellano.