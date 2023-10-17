11-yr-old Dabawenya jin wins 3 golds in Las Vegas

DAVAO City-born taekwondo ace Alani Uy Labrador continues to shine on the international stage, securing three gold medals at the Las Vegas Open Championship on October 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Competing in the 48kg 12-and-under red belt division, the 11-year-old dominated her rivals in the kyorugi (sparring), poomsae (form), and wood-breaking events.
In kyorugi, Labrador bested opponents from Korea and the USA, showcasing precision and timing.
Labrador's graceful and polished form earned her the top spot, outshining five other participants in the poomsae competition.
Her strength and power were equally impressive as she conquered the wood-breaking competition, securing her third gold in this USA Taekwondo (USATKD) sanctioned event.
Labrador's stellar showing earned her crucial points as she embarks on her quest for the US National Ranking.
Not only did she make her family proud, but she also garnered the admiration of her experienced coaches: Paul Romero, Jeordan Dominguez, and Sarah Joy Arellano.
Romero is a Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) coach, former national team coach and athlete, and bronze medalist in the 2010 Asian Games. Dominguez, meanwhile, is a two-time world champion and two-time Asian champion athlete; as Arellano is a California-based master PTA Coach.
Labrador's golden finish in the US came on the heels of her silver performance in the girl's kyorugi event at the National Interschool Taekwondo Competition held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and attracted over 4,000 jins nationwide. She was the lone representative of the International School of Manila, bravely competing in the grade school female under 150kg category against jins from various schools, including St. Scholastica College, Don Bosco, La Salle LT, Colegio San Nicholas, Tanauan Elem School, Bato ES, St Vincent ES, New Prodon Academy of Valenzuela, Cavite Institute, Don Jose University, St. Louis University, Integrated School of Rizal, St. Pilar Cavite, and Living Lamp Academy.
With her spirits lifted, Labrador looks ahead to conquer the Singapore Daedo Taekwondo Open in December. CEA