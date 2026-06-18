1.11M learners enroll this year

MORE than 1.11 million learners have enrolled across the Davao Region for School Year 2026–2027, according to the latest enrollment monitoring data released by the Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao).

Based on the DepEd-Davao Enrollment Update Dashboard as of June 12, 2026, total enrollment for Kindergarten to Grade 12 and the Alternative Learning System (ALS) reached 1,114,682 learners. Of the total, 1,100,180 students were enrolled in formal basic education, while 14,502 learners registered under the ALS program.

The latest enrollment figures were reported days after the opening of classes on June 8, in time when a strong earthquake rattled several parts of Mindanao, prompting local government units in affected areas to suspend classes and government operations as a precautionary measure. School officials conducted inspections of classrooms and other facilities to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel before allowing the resumption of face-to-face classes.

Despite the disruption, education authorities said learning activities across the Davao Region have since normalized, with classes resuming in schools that temporarily suspended operations following the earthquake.

DepEd-Davao has also reiterated that schools remain prepared to shift to alternative learning arrangements should another strong seismic event occur.

Education officials have emphasized that schools may implement online, distance, or hybrid learning modalities whenever necessary to ensure the continuity of education while prioritizing the safety of learners and personnel.

Enrollment data showed that Grades 7 to 10 registered the highest number of enrollees at 341,320 learners, accounting for the largest share of the student population in the region. This is followed by Grades 4 to 6 with 280,325 learners, and Grades 1 to 3 with 250,830 learners.

Meanwhile, Kindergarten recorded 68,204 enrollees, while Grades 11 and 12 reached 154,128 learners.

Special education programs also posted enrollments of 4,714 learners under Non-Graded Elementary Special Education and 659 learners under Non-Graded Secondary Special Education.

Public schools continued to serve the majority of learners, accounting for 988,270 enrollees, while private schools registered 111,910 students.

For the Alternative Learning System, enrollment reached 14,502 learners, including participants under the Basic Literacy Program and the Accreditation and Equivalency programs for elementary, junior high school, and senior high school levels.

The dashboard likewise reflected a high level of compliance among schools in submitting enrollment reports. Overall school participation in the region's quick count monitoring system stood at 98.78 percent. Among public schools, 2,215 schools or 99.33 percent had already submitted enrollment data, while only 15 schools had yet to complete reporting requirements. In the private sector, 456 schools or 96.20 percent had submitted reports, with 18 schools still listed as not, or have partially submitted.

According to DepEd-Davao Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo, teachers are being encouraged to remain adaptable as the school system transitions to a three-term academic calendar.

“To our teachers, this school year may require some adjustments, especially with the three-term calendar. Change often comes with challenges, but please be assured that the Department of Education remains committed to providing you with the guidance, support, and resources you need every step of the way,” Farnazo said.

The regional director noted that a series of orientations, planning sessions, and preparatory activities were conducted before the opening of classes to help schools, teachers, and other stakeholders smoothly transition to the new academic setup. DEF