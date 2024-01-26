115 vehicles unregistered in Davao

A TOTAL of 115 unregistered vehicles were apprehended in the region from January 2 to 23, 2024, an official from the Land Transportation Office-Davao Region (LTO-Davao) said.

Atty. Loida Igdanes, Operations Head of LTO-Davao, said in Wednesday’s AFP-PNP Press Conference on January 24, 2024, based on their January 2 to 23 data, 79 of the apprehended vehicles are motorcycles and 36 are four-wheeled vehicles.

Igdanes said that the drivers of the vehicles have different reasons for not renewing their registrations but the two main causes are either they do not have money or they forget to register.

Thus, she reminded the drivers that they could determine their schedule of renewal on their plate numbers. She also told them that they could renew their registration a month earlier than their original schedule.

“Kita kung disciplined driver ta kabalo ta ug unsang mga butang naa sa plaka sa imong sakyanan, kung unsa na siya ug kanus-a imong schedule (If you are a disciplined driver you will know what are the things on your plate number and when is your schedule),” she said.

Meanwhile, Neil M. Cañedo, LTO-Davao regional director, said that they will intensify their enforcement of the “no registration, no travel” policy in the region. He added that this policy has been implemented for a long time.

As of 2023, the number of unregistered vehicles in the region is around 1.3 million with the majority of them being motorcycles. Cañedo revealed that Davao del Norte has the most number of unregistered, followed by Davao City.

In order to bring services closer to the public and address the issues regarding unregistered vehicles, LTO launched their “LTO on Wheels” which is stationed in different areas in the region. It is stationed in Mintal, in Davao City, Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur, Bansalan in Davao del Sur, Caraga in Davao Oriental, and Maragusan in Davao de Oro.

“Katung mga areas wala nay rason ang atung mga constituents nga dili sila magparehistro kay tungod kanang LTO on Wheels, one-stop-shop na (Those people living in those areas do not have a reason not to register since the LTO on Wheels is a one-stop-shop),” Cañedo said.

Some of the services that they offer are the issuance of student licenses, driver’s license renewal whether it is non-professional or professional, and registration of vehicles. RGP