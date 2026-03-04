11K local ordinance violations recorded in February 2026

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) recorded more than 11,000 ordinance violations in February, with authorities attributing them to a month-long intensified enforcement drive to strengthen compliance with local laws across the city.

Data released by the DCPO showed a total of 11,000 violations from February 1 to 28, with traffic-related offenses and breaches of public order ordinances accounting for the bulk of citations.

The figures underscore authorities’ renewed focus on visibility patrols and stricter monitoring of public spaces and business establishments.

Acting City Director Col. Mannan Caracas Muarip said the stepped-up operations were prompted by reports from concerned citizens regarding non-compliance with local ordinances in various parts of the city. Police units were directed to increase patrol presence and ensure consistent implementation of existing ordinances.

Records indicated that violations of the Traffic Code (CO 0334-12) topped the list with 6,399 apprehensions. Curfew violations involving minors reached 1,321, while 1,518 individuals were cited for appearing half-naked in public places. Authorities also issued 850 citations for breaches of the Speed Limit Ordinance (CO 0270-23) and 520 for violations of the No Helmet/No Plate policy.

The DCPO also reported sustained operations against the use of modified mufflers, commonly referred to as “bora-bora,” resulting in 31 citations and four temporary operator’s permits (TOPs) issued during the month. Meanwhile, enforcement of the city’s Anti-Smoking Ordinance led to 451 recorded violations.

Muarip emphasized that the campaign goes beyond issuing penalties, describing it as part of a broader effort to preserve order and protect community welfare.

“These ordinances are not merely rules to be followed; they are safeguards designed to protect public health, preserve order, and sustain the high standard of discipline that Davao City is known for,” Muarip stated.

He added that, under the guidance of Leon Victor Z Rosete, Regional Director of Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), station commanders and unit heads were instructed to heighten enforcement efforts and maintain proactive patrol operations in their respective jurisdictions.

According to Muarip, the intensified drive aligns with the local government’s broader campaign to reinforce civic responsibility and community discipline. He reiterated that compliance with city ordinances remains a shared obligation among residents, business owners, and visitors.

Police authorities called on the public to cooperate with ongoing enforcement initiatives, warning that violations will continue to be addressed accordingly. At the same time, officials expressed hope that sustained awareness and cooperation will translate into long-term improvements in public safety and order. DEF